SpongeBob Squarepants returns in new ‘Out of Water’ trailer and poster

SpongeBob is back. And he's coming to the real world.

In the new trailer for the upcoming animation-live-action hybrid “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water,” SpongeBob and his pals Patrick, Mr. Krabs, Squidward, Sandy, and Plankton finds themselves on the surface, where they take on 3D, computer-generated form and interact with real, live humans.

The surreal silliness includes an extreme sugar high, superhero spoofing, Antonio Banderas hamming it up as a grizzled pirate, and the soon-to-be-immortal line, “Welcome to the apocalypse…I hope you like leather!”

Watch it here:

And here's the new poster:

The film features the voices of series regulars Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass, Clancy Brown, and Carolyn Lawrence. It's the characters' first time on the big screen since the “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie” was released in 2004.

“The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water” will be released February 6, 2015.