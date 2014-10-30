SpongeBob Squarepants returns in new ‘Out of Water’ trailer and poster

10.30.14 4 years ago

SpongeBob is back. And he's coming to the real world. 

In the new trailer for the upcoming animation-live-action hybrid “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water,” SpongeBob and his pals Patrick, Mr. Krabs, Squidward, Sandy, and Plankton finds themselves on the surface, where they take on 3D, computer-generated form and interact with real, live humans. 

The surreal silliness includes an extreme sugar high, superhero spoofing, Antonio Banderas hamming it up as a grizzled pirate, and the soon-to-be-immortal line, “Welcome to the apocalypse…I hope you like leather!”

Watch it here:

And here's the new poster:

The film features the voices of series regulars Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass, Clancy Brown, and Carolyn Lawrence. It's the characters' first time on the big screen since the “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie” was released in 2004. 

“The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water” will be released February 6, 2015.

Around The Web

TAGSOut of WaterSPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP