Spoon, Broken Social Scene added to SXSW music lineup

#SXSW
02.09.10 9 years ago

Spoon, Broken Social Scene, Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, She & Him and Steve Aoki are all confirmed as participants at the 2010 South By Southwest Music Conference and Festival, March 17-21.

They are among the estimated 1,900 artists that will be performing during the music segment of the 24th annual Austin, Texas festival. The movie portion runs March 12-20 and Interactive is up March 12-16.

According to Variety, organizers are expecting between 11,000-12,000 attendees. 11,687 people were registered last year.

Legendary X founder and solo artist John Doe, Smokey Robinson and music tech guru Ian Rogers are slated to keynote.

A mostly complete list of bands can be found here, at the SXSW showcase scheduling site.

Follow HitFix”s Katie Hasty on Twitter for more music and movie news at /katieaprincess.

TOPICS#SXSW
TAGSBlack Rebel Motorcycle Clubbroken social scenejohn doesharon jonesshe and himSmokey RobinsonSOUTH BY SOUTHWESTSPOONsteve aokisxsw

