Spoon releases demo-laden ‘Bonus Songs’ set

Have a Spoon super-fan you need to shop for this Christmas?

The Austin-bred rock band has pulled together the alternate version and demo songs they’ve been posting on their website and made the collection into a little “Bonus Songs 2008-2009” compilation.

Don’t get ’em wrong: these tracks weren’t written in that year span, but posted during 2008-2009. Some songs are demo versions of composition from “Kill the Moonlight,” released all the way back in 2002. There’s also the inclusion of rarity “The Right Place at the Right Time” (demo), a rehearsal of “You Gotta Feel It” and a “writing exercise” of “Eddie’s Ragga.”

For the nerds, ‘m I right? However, I’ve always admired Spoon’s songwriting process, even if frontman Britt Daniels says he struggles with penning lyrics. Good to hear how a veteran band does it, and maybe it’s worth it for under $10 (digital and CD). Get paid.

Here is the tracklist for “Bonus Songs 2008-2009”:

1. Was It You Demo

2. Rhythm And Soul Demo

3. Don’t Let It Get You Down Demo

4. Cherry Bomb Country Version Demo

5. My Little Japanese Cigarette Case Oceanside Demo

6. Merchants Of Soul Demo

7. Eddie’s Ragga Writing Exercise

8. My Mathematical Mind Demo

9. You Gotta Feel It Rehearsal

10. In The Right Place The Right Time Demo