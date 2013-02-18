‘Spring Breakers’ soundtrack is a lot of Skrillex plus Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka

For all those eager to see Selena Gomez and other young, female stars in a permanent state of bikini’ed: hope you like Skrillex. Because the “Spring Breakers” soundtrack has a lot of that.

The EDM superstar teamed with composer Cliff Martinez for the score to “Spring Breakers,” and the official soundtrack will boast some individual cuts, including new tunes like “Park Smoke,” co-write “Rise and Shine Little B***h,” “Son Of Scary Monsters” and the indicative title “Bikinis and Big Booties Ya’ll.”

James Franco — who stars as a drug-peddling, rapping gangster in the film — also shows up for a track, “Hangin’ With Da Dopeboys,” with Dangeruss. Gucci Mane also co-stars, and contributes “Young N****s” with Wacka Flocka Flame; the latter also boots in “F**k This Industry,” which we’re sure is a love song.

Other guests on the album include the MMG boys on “Big Bank,” Ellie Goulding’s big hit “Lights,” Birdy Nam Nam on a remix and more.

And while they star in the film, singers Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens are nowhere to be found.

“Spring Breakers” the soundtrack arrives in stores on March 12; the film itself gets an American debut during the SXSW film conference and then premieres in theaters wide on March 22.

Here is the “Spring Breakers” soundtrack tracklist:



1. “Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites” – Skrillex

2. “Rise And Shine Little B***h” – Music by Cliff Martinez & Skrillex

3. “Pretend It”s A Video Game” – Cliff Martinez

4. “With You, Friends (Long Drive)” – Skrillex

5. “Hangin” With Da Dopeboys” – Dangeruss with James Franco

6. “Bikinis & Big Booties Y”all” – Music by Cliff Martinez & Skrillex

7. “Never Gonna Get This P***y” – Cliff Martinez

8. “Goin” In (Skrillex Goin” Down Remix)” – Birdy Nam Nam

9. “F**k This Industry” – Waka Flocka Flame

10. “Smell This Money (Original Mix)” – Skrillex

11. “Park Smoke” – Skrillex

12. “Young N****s” – Gucci Mane (feat. Waka Flocka Flame)

13. “Your Friends Ain”t Gonna Leave With You” – Cliff Martinez

14. “Ride Home” – Skrillex

15. “Big Bank” – Meek Mill, Pill, Torch & Rick Ross (feat. French Montana)

16. “Son Of Scary Monsters” – Music by Cliff Martinez & Skrillex

17. Big ‘Ol Scardy Pants – Cliff Martinez

18. Scary Monsters on Strings – Music by Skrillex

19. Lights – Ellie Goulding