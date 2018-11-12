Comic Book Fans And Collaborators Are Paying Tribute To The Late Stan Lee

News & Culture Writer
11.12.18

Getty Image

Monday afternoon, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed a TMZ report that Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, the man who co-created many of the publisher’s most popular superhero characters, had died early in the morning in Los Angeles. Lee, who was 95 years old, leaves behind a massive pop culture legacy that not only extends across the world of comic books, but also delves deep into television, film and other media. His influence even had a strong effect on modern hip-hop, and more.

So it should come as no surprise that Lee’s many fans and collaborators — people of all ages, shapes, sizes and walks of life — were quick to pay him tribute on social media. This was especially true of Marvel Studios President and CEO Kevin Feige and the many actors, directors and writers whose work had put them on a crash course with Lee himself in recent years. “Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all,” he wrote on Twitter.

Iron Man himself, actor Robert Downey Jr., posted an old photo of himself and Lee on a movie set on Instagram. “I owe it all to you,” he wrote. “Rest in peace Stan.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comic Book Movies#Internet Reactions#Stan Lee#Twitter Reactions#RIP#Twitter#Marvel
TAGSComic Book Moviesinternet reactionsMarvelRIPStan LeeTwittertwitter reactions

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 5 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP