Getty Image

Monday afternoon, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed a TMZ report that Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, the man who co-created many of the publisher’s most popular superhero characters, had died early in the morning in Los Angeles. Lee, who was 95 years old, leaves behind a massive pop culture legacy that not only extends across the world of comic books, but also delves deep into television, film and other media. His influence even had a strong effect on modern hip-hop, and more.

So it should come as no surprise that Lee’s many fans and collaborators — people of all ages, shapes, sizes and walks of life — were quick to pay him tribute on social media. This was especially true of Marvel Studios President and CEO Kevin Feige and the many actors, directors and writers whose work had put them on a crash course with Lee himself in recent years. “Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all,” he wrote on Twitter.

No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior! — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) November 12, 2018

Iron Man himself, actor Robert Downey Jr., posted an old photo of himself and Lee on a movie set on Instagram. “I owe it all to you,” he wrote. “Rest in peace Stan.”