The last couple years of Stan Lee’s life were strange and tumultuous, with the comic creator suing his former business partners and claiming he was the victim of elder abuse at the hands of his business manager, Keya Morgan. (All this was on top of health issues.) Now, over six months after Lee’s death, Morgan has been formally charged with five accounts of elder abuse, including false imprisonment, forgery, and fraud.

This comes from The Guardian, which reported that the Los Angeles superior court has issued an arrest warrant for Morgan, a memorabilia dealer who became a close friend of the comics legend. Lee claimed abuse at Morgan’s hand back in June of 2018, which followed an incident in which Morgan reportedly tried to get rid of police and social workers who’d been called to Lee’s house to perform a welfare check. According to the claim, Morgan dialed 911, saying they were trespassing. He was arrested for making a false police report.

Morgan was also accused of isolating Lee from family and friends and exploiting him to embezzle artwork, cash, and other assets. In August of last year, Morgan was formally ordered to stay 100 yards away from the co-creator of Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk, Black Panther and more.

Morgan has denied all charges, and his lawyer issued a statement claiming he “never abused Mr. Stan Lee in any way.”

Lee died in November of 2018. His final MCU cameo was for the recently released Avengers: Endgame.

