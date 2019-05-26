Getty Image

Earlier this month, Keya Morgan, who formerly worked as the late Stan Lee‘s business manager, was officially charged with five counts of elder abuse. Among other things, the charges made against him included false imprisonment, forgery and fraud. The Marvel Comics icon had previously made such accusations against Morgan before his death last November, but the Los Angeles superior court’s mid-May decision to move ahead with the charges was a first in the case. On Saturday, Morgan was finally arrested.

According to the Associated Press, Morgan “was taken into custody in Arizona on an outstanding arrest warrant.” As his attorney, Alex Kessel, explained to the AP in an email, however, they were trying to negotiate his surrender to the authorities for this coming Tuesday. “It is unfortunate that the DA and police did not honor our commitment to surrender next week and arrested him,” he claimed.

Lee, with the help of his daughter, filed a restraining order against Morgan last summer. Aside from explicit claims, like the fact that he “pocketed more than $262,000 from autograph signing sessions Lee did in May 2018,” the restraining order argued that Morgan “[was] unduly influencing Mr. Lee and isolating him” from his close friends and family.

(Via Associated Press)