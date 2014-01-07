Stan Lee to make appearance on ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

(CBR) Stan Lee has made an appearance in every Marvel Studios film to date, but it’s usually limited to a single line or shot. That may change soon as The Hollywood Reporter states that Lee is set to appear in an upcoming episode of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” portraying a “big role.” While there is currently no set date for the episode, THR said it would “most likely” air February 4 — though it’s not set in stone.

Lee’s most recent Marvel Cinematic Universe cameo was as a mental institution patient in “Thor: The Dark World,” who asked for his shoe back from Dr. Erik Selvig. Should THR’s report prove true, it seems Lee’s role will consist of more than just a cameo, though more will likely be revealed as the series begins its return to the airwaves this week.

Lee’s cameos are now expected by fans in MCU films, and bringing him on for a larger role in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” seems like a no-brainer. That said, if Lee’s role is actually big, will his character start to recur or appear in the films? Only time will tell, but there’s certainly time left in the season for Lee’s character to appear again.

“Unlike in the films, we have many hours to explore these characters over the span of many months, and if we are allowed to continue, that only grows,” series showrunner Maurissa Tancheroen said this week of the show’s serialized format . “Our intent is to create interest in the characters, along with a desire to know more about them, then peel back the layers slowly but surely. It’s amazing how much people hate the word slowly these days. All of our characters are spies — with the exception of Skye, who is fast becoming one — and are trained to play things close to the vest. But yes, as the season and show progresses, we’ll be uncovering more and more about our characters… as well as meeting some new ones.”

“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns January 7 on ABC.