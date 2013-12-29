Stan Lee’s birthday present: One million Twitter followers

and 12.29.13 5 years ago 2 Comments
(CBR) He helped create the Marvel Universe, he”s appeared in Marvel movies, he still draws huge crowds at comic conventions, he”s been a “Simpsons”character and he even has his own cologne – but perhaps Stan Lee”s biggest accomplishment comes today, on his 91st birthday, as the still-working writer finally hit one million followers on Twitter.

Back in August, a Public Service Announcement was released, asking folks to follow The Man on Twitter and push him into the one million followers club. Instead of jumping on the Twitter bandwagon, though, the Internet got together in secret and decided to wait to follow him – giving Lee the ultimate birthday present. Surprise!

In all seriousness, congratulations and happy birthday to Stan Lee! Check out Kevin”s post from yesterday to see some fun shots of Stan throughout the years.

Stan Lee
