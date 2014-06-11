Star-Lord and Drax’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ character posters are here

(CBR) Fandango has been debuting character posters for Marvel Studios' “Guardians of the Galaxy” all week, with Gamora and Rocket Raccoon and Groot already revealed. Via its “Guardians of the Galaxy” overview page, Fandango has already posted two more of the one-sheets for the final members of the Guardians: Chris Pratt as Star-Lord and Dave Bautista as Drax.

Directed by James Gunn and releasing August 1, “Guardians of the Galaxy” also stars Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Michael Rooker, Benicio Del Toro, Glenn Close and John C. Reilly.