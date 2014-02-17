Star-Lord and his spaceship are front and center in new ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ images

The ultimate public reaction to “Guardians Of The Galaxy” has been the subject of no small amount of chatter in the HitFix offices, and at this point, it’s safe to say I am in the “it’s going to sneak up on people and be a huge event” camp.
Sure, it helps that I’ve been to the set and I’ve talked to the people who made it and I have a bunch of stuff I can’t share yet that has me feeling this way.
But beyond that, I think the stuff Marvel has shared with the public so far has been really appealing, and this is still just the tip of the iceberg. Just a little while ago, USA TODAY put up their exclusive sneak peek piece, a precursor to this week’s official release of the trailer, and all three of the images they put up are, in my opinion, very exciting.
The Chris Pratt close-up is important. While he’s still unproven in terms of opening a movie himself, 2014 is when that changes. That second weekend’s box-office for “The Lego Movie” is a sign of just how much people are enjoying the movie and how much word of mouth is helping the movie. Pratt’s performance as Emmett is a big part of the movie’s charm, and I know that my kids and their friends are very aware of who Emmett is. Having him as Star-Lord is one of those examples of how momentum can pay off in terms of casting, and I would imagine Marvel will make sure to emphasize that Pratt is the star of the spring’s biggest hit.
And one of the hooks I think is equally important is the whole “child of the ’80s stuck in space” angle. The stuff we saw from Toy Fair over the weekend featured a Star-Lord figure who comes with his Walkman, one of the only things he has from Earth. It’s a genuinely emotional plot point, but the fact that his one tape is full of ’80s tracks is a chance for James Gunn to make that emotional plot point very, very funny as well, and it’s a perfect nostalgic idea considering people don’t necessarily have the same nostalgic fondness for these characters or this particular title. It’s a shortcut, and a fiendishly smart one.
I love the designs for this film, and this glimpse of Star-Lord’s ship The Milano, is a good hint at how the world of the film looks, but without any sense yet of the sheer scale of what they’ve done.
And then there’s the group shot, and again… I don’t know if it’s possible to fully predict how Rocket Raccoon and Gamora and Drax the Destroyer and Groot are going to land with young audiences, but I can use my own kids and their friends as some indication. Already, sides are being chosen. Allen is all about Drax and Groot, and Toshi has decided Rocket and Star-Lord are the best. I’m sure there will be equally passionate battle lines drawn over Gamora and Nebula, who is played by Karen Gillan, as the newest icons of badass female cosplay.
I’m sure we’ll have more to discuss when the trailer lands. For today, enjoy the photos.
“Guardians Of The Galaxy” arrives in theaters August 1, 2014.
I’m impossibly excited for this…
I hate when people dismiss GOTG because “nobody never heard of them.”
Blade was obscure when BLADE came out, that made money. More people I’m sure were aware of Green Lantern than Blade, but GL flopped. Superman is the king of superheroes, but SUPERMAN RETURNS went nowhere while MAN OF STEEL was a hit.
For whatever reason, GOTG is giving me PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN vibes. Remember 11 years ago, POTC was a questionable blockbuster project. Based off a friggin Disneyland ride, starring deemed box-office poison Johnny Depp who up to that point didn’t have a hit film to his name. Is it true Disney execs saw the first rushes and thought Depp was “too weird”?
Yet people embraced POTC, they especially loved Captain Jack Sparrow precisely because he was so weird and different from what we got at the movies around that time…and entertaining as hell too! POTC was a hit, gave Disney a franchise, and Depp became an A-list star whle also scoring his first Oscar nomination too
Not saying GOTG will be like POTC or be a POTC-size hit or whatever mind you. But if GOTG the movie captured the energy and spirit of those DNA-penned GOTG comics from a few years ago…this movie could be awesome sauce and win people over.
People are simply closed minded, man. That’s all there is to it. I remember being 12 in 1989…I was already pretty hip to movies and Premiere magazine, Entertainment Tonight, and I knew Batman was gonna be a thing. Every other kid I mentioned Batman to thought I was a dork. And literally less than two months later they had amnesia (about how awesome I am, haha) and were all about Batman. I’ve learned it’s always that way. And sometimes it’s the opposite where something cool gets too popular and therefore nobody wants to like it anymore.
So few know how to weigh the work on its own. It’s like the last thing so many want to do. Even professed “geeks.”
Kinda wish Gamora had her current (in the comic) Pacific Rim armor. But generally pretty cool. Batista looks better than I’d hoped for. Groot is perfect.
Marvel has built an impressive amount of clout and goodwill in such a short amount of time. No way something cool like this has a chance 6 or 7 years ago.
I’m kind of surprised they never tried adapt this concept before now. The premise seems tailor-made for a late 80s/Early 90s cartoon show.
The Guardians (this version, anyway) were only created in 2008, so it would have been hard to make a cartoon based on them earlier than that.
I dunno about all kids, but my 3rd grader had never heard of GotG before, but when I mentioned there was a Raccoon with a machine gun, he was sold, and when I showed him that brief bit of test footage that hit the webz a few days ago, he lost his fool mind…
May this be a huge lesson to all the narrow-minded ones saying that a talking raccoon is too silly
Easily my most looked forward to film of 2014. And what with Cap 2 looking so damn good me thinks Marvel are gonna be having themselves a mighty fine 2014.
And that’s almost certainly not his ship but just some fighter jet spaceship thing he steals or its “shuttle”. “Ship” is an intelligent sting-ray shaped spaceship which is probably what’s glimpsed in another part of the trailer seen from below.
[www.marvunapp.com]