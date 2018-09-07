Paramount Pictures

The fourth Star Trek film with the original series cast is The Voyage Home. That’s good. The fourth Star Trek film with the Next Generation cast is Nemesis. That’s bad. The fourth Star Trek film with the current rebooted cast is… well, before Trekkers can even argue whether it’s more whales or terrified Tom Hardy (hope for the former), they need to know who’s going to be in it.

The logline for Star Trek 4 sounds promising — “Chris Pine’s Captain Kirk will cross paths with a man he never had a chance to meet, but whose legacy has haunted him since the day he was born: his father” — but there’s one problem: Pine (who is also set to star in Wonder Woman 1984, despite the fact that unlike Kirk, Steve Trevor died in the last movie) and Chris Hemsworth, who was expected to return as Papa Kirk, have reportedly departed the project. Maybe?

When asked by Variety whether he’d be interested in coming back for more Trek, Pine responded, “I don’t know, man I’d love to be involved, and we’ll see what happens. I’ll await the phone call. Until then, I look forward to it.” That’s not much of an answer, but it’s more promising than [“money please” GIF].

Would Chris Pine be interested in being a part of #StarTrek 4? #TIFF18 pic.twitter.com/4s3nxMCbtZ — Variety (@Variety) September 7, 2018

No matter what happens, Pine will remain Best Chris.