‘Star Trek Into Darkness’: Sparks fly between Spock and a volcano in new poster

04.14.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Things are getting heated for Spock in the latest poster for “Star Trek Into Darkness.”

Zachary Quinto’s half-human/half-Vulcan Starfleet officer gets up close and personal with a volcano in a brand-new one-sheet (courtesy of iTunes Movie Trailers) for the J.J. Abrams sequel, coming on the heels of an Uhura-centric poster that was released on Saturday.

Check out the poster below and let us know what you think. You can also watch the film’s latest trailer here.

“Star Trek Into Darkness” beams into theaters on May 17.

