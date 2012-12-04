‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ teaser trailer to debut on Thursday

“Star Trek” fans will be getting a better look at J.J. Abrams’ upcoming movie sequel a little sooner than expected.

A one-minute teaser for the highly-anticipated follow-up (which was previously glimpsed in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it snippet that “premiered” on “Conan” back in October) is slated to hit computer screens everywhere  this Thursday. That’s a full week prior to the release of Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” the IMAX showings of which are slated to screen “Into Darkness”‘ first nine minutes (non-IMAX showings will screen a full theatrical trailer).

First reported by TrekMovie, news of the teaser was subsequently confirmed by actor Simon Pegg (reprising his role as Enterprise engineer Montgomery “Scotty” Scott in the sequel). Tweeted the thesp: “Star Trek Into Darkness trailer. Premieres online, this Thursday. Get ready to boldly go again.”

According to TrekMovie’s sources, the teaser and the full theatrical trailer will share some of the same footage, though the former will also boast some exclusive visuals.

“Star Trek Into Darkness” hits theaters on May 17.

