Resistance is futile: ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ cast set for huge reunion show

(CBR) Get ready to beam up to the U.S.S. Enterprise: ReedPOP has announced that the entire cast of “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” including Patrick Stewart, are set to reunite for New York Super Week in an event hosted by none other than the Enterprise”s original captain, William Shatner. Although the press release for the event states that the cast members are subject to change, presently, the full cast will appear at the event. The New York Super Week event will take place Friday, October 10 in the Hammerstein Ballroom at 7:30 PM for a two hour presentation. Tickets will be priced between $39 and $175.

It”s certainly rare for the full cast of “The Next Generation” to appear together for events, though the cast already appeared together this year at the Montreal Comiccon in September and at Wizard World”s Chicago Comic Con in August for a similar setup (full cast with Shatner moderating). However, New York Super Week is definitely pulling out all the stops for its event – Hammerstein Ballroom is a 12,000 square-foot ballroom that seats a total of 1,200 people.

New York Super Week, which leads into New York Comic Con, takes place October 3 – October 12.

