‘Star Wars’ actor takes over as Vixen on The CW’s ‘Legends of Tomorrow’

Megalyn E.K. plays DC Comics' Vixen on The CW's animated Seed series and brought the character to live-action last season in primetime on Arrow but Legends of Tomorrow needed a specific workaround to use the character and just found a new actor to play her. She's a CW alum and she was also in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Megalyn E.K. (previously credited as Megalyn Echikunwoke) is being replaced as “Vixen” when the character heads to Legends of Tomorrow next season. But there's a really interesting catch. Remember, Legends of Tomorrow deals with time travel.

Earlier this month it was announced Megalyn E.K. would not be reprising her role when Vixen appears on the Arrow/Flash spinoff because the actor was too busy with other work. So instead of recasting the part, they're creating a legacy.

Rip Hunter and the remaining members of his rag-tag team will meet an ancestor of Mari McCabe who also used the moniker. Deadline says English actor Maisie Richardson-Sellers will be playing the new Vixen as a series regular when the show returns October 13. They write:

Richardson-Sellers will be playing Amaya Jiwe, grandmother to Echikunwoke”s Mari Jiwe McCabe. The twist will allow Echikunwoke to continue to voice the character on the online animated Arrowverse spinoff Vixen, and may possibly leave the door open to a cross-generational team up later down the line.

That would be excellent. Richardson-Sellers has already spent time on The CW playing Rebekah Mikaelson/Eva Sinclair on The Originals but you may know her from somewhere else.

While Richardson-Sellers only appeared in one scene in The Force Awakens as Korr Sella, the Star Wars: The Force Awakens: The Visual Dictionary gives a great deal more background on her. She also makes an appearance in Claudia Gray's Bloodline novel.

Richardson-Sellers took to her Twitter account to celebrate the news late yesterday.

