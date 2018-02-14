‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Might Look A Bit Like ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Thanks To The Film’s Latest Addition

02.14.18

The final installment of the latest Star Wars trilogy is back in the hands of director J.J. Abrams following the exit of Colin Trevorrow from the project. And while we don’t know exactly where the series will go and still have the fallout from The Last Jedi holding our collective attentions until Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters, we now can start to visualize how the movie might look.

Art director Paul Inglis has been brought on board as the supervising art director for Episode IX and he brings quite the list of science fiction and fantasy properties on his resume according to The Hollywood Reporter:

Inglis has plenty of experience with world-building, with credits including the first season of HBO’s Game of Thrones, Ridley Scott’s Prometheus and last year’s Blade Runner 2049. This will be his first Star Wars film.

