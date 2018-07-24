Getty Image

One of the Star Wars universe’s original actors is recovering well after having surgery earlier in the week. Peter Mayhew, the actor originally behind Chewbacca, had spinal surgery to improve his mobility.

The 7-foot-2 actor has used a cane in recent years, which is fittingly shaped like a lightsaber. He’s also used a wheelchair in appearances at movie premieres.

On Tuesday, Mayhew posted on Twitter that he had recently undergone spinal surgery to improve his mobility and explained that he’s doing well, thanking his family and doctors for their help.