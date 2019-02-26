Topher Grace Edited All 10 ‘Star Wars’ Movies Into One Thrilling Video

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Topher Grace is worth an estimated $10 million, which might explain why the actor has so much free time to edit The Hobbit trilogy into a three-hour epic, and the Star Wars prequels into an 85-minute film, and now his pièce de résistance, all 10 Star Wars into a single super-trailer. Or as the That ’70s Show star tweeted, “10 movies. 2 nerds. 1 weekend (when our wives were out of town). Enjoy…” (The other nerd is professional trailer editor Jeff Yorkes.)

“I don’t know what other guys do. Go fishing? For me, this is just a great way to relax,” Grace said about his previous work on The Hobbit. “There’s something really zen about it.” Star Wars Always, as the new project is called, begins with a shot of Luke on Tatooine from A New Hope, and ends with Rey opening a lightsaber in The Last Jedi. In between, you get all killer, no filler: there’s the introduction of the Galactic Empire, young and old Han Solo, and clever cuts between Darth Vader and Kylo Ren. (I know you’re wondering: there’s only one shot of Jar Jar.) Grace, who recently gave a career-best performance in BlacKkKlansman, and Yorkes created an easy-to-follow through-line; it’s thrilling following the story from The Phantom Menace all the way up to The Last Jedi.

It’s also a reminder that there are 10 (!) Star Wars movies! Maybe Grace can combine The Ewok Adventure, Ewoks: The Battle for Endor, and the Kashyyyk scenes from Star Wars Holiday Special next. Watch Star Wars Always above.