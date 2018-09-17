A ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Rumor Presages A Huge Plot Twist

Take this all with a whole shaker full of salt, but another Star Wars rumor is making the rounds, and it both echoes The Revenge of the Sith and ties back neatly with an admittedly-silly rumor we wrote about way back in 2015. Potential (but unlikely) spoilers ahead.
The Sunday Express claims there’s been a set leak from Episode IX (which is shooting now) regarding a major plot twist involving Domnhall Gleeson’s character, General Hux, being a traitor within the First Order.
Kylo Ren is suspicious of an individual in the First Order handing out information to the Resistance. Part of the Episode 9 storyline will have a cat and mouse element to it, similar to Revenge of the Sith where the Jedi were trying to find out who the Sith lord is — which turned out to be Palpatine. […]
General Hux is the mole inside the First Order. But why would he betray the order he loves so much? Hux is a fanatic dedicated to the aims and convictions that underpin the concept of the First Order as the only way to establish a stable galaxy. But, like any classic villain, he can only see his own aims and is blinded by his own hatred and envy of Kylo Ren. Kylo has always been driven by his personal demons but Hux is utterly committed to the First Order and his devotion allows him to justify anything as a means to a glorious end. Hux believes Kylo Ren is not a fit leader to replace the god-like Snoke. Plus he always had his eye on eventually being acknowledged as Snoke’s successor so he is also trying to undermine and bring down the new Supreme Leader so that he can step in and take control himself.
Join The Discussion: Log In With