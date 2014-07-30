‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ director Rian Johnson on preparing for the sequel

(CBR) A few years from now, in this very galaxy, there will be a new director of the flagship “Star Wars” series.

Following J.J. Abrams” work on “Star Wars: Episode VII,” director Rian Johnson will step in to steer the franchise forward with “Episode VIII,” and possibly even “Episode IX.” The “Looper” filmmaker made his first public comments on inheriting the “Star Wars” franchise during an appearance at Comic-Con International, describing the job as a dream come true.

“The thought of it made me so completely joyfully happy,” he said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “I wanted to play in this world, of literally the first movie my dad put me in the car to see.”

Johnson described the current process of working on “Episode VIII” as “kind of like summer camp,” with he and his team preparing by watching movies every night.

The director even weighed in on other “Star Wars” topics, including his stance on the prequels (“There was something really beautiful about [them]”) and the infamous “Star Wars Holiday Special” (“We do have Jefferson Starship”).

Sounds like the franchise is in the right hands.