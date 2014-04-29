7 Star Wars Expanded Universe Characters JJ Abrams Should Salvage

With the official cast list for Star Wars Episode VII out for public consumption, the speculation can begin in earnest. Despite recently announcing the Expanded Universe (EU) would be scrapped for Episodes VII-IX, Disney/Lucasfilm left the door open that bits and pieces might be saved from the chopping block. Whether they meant concepts like planets and species and cultures or concrete creations such as beloved characters remains to be seen. But if JJ Abrams is sifting through the rubble left by the EU reboot wrecking ball, here are few choice pieces worth taking home to use later.
I love the EU and I agree that it’s a crying shame that all of the characters selected for this slideshow are being relegated to the realm of non-canon, particularly Grand Admiral Thrawn, Mara Jade Skywalker, and the Solo twins. But such is the nature of the business. Hopefully the new films will introduce us to characters that, given time, will prove to be equally memorable.
There is only one correct answer, Jaxxon.
Search your feelings. You know it’s true. Why else would they hire Andy Serkis if not to do mo-cap for a giant green space rabbit?
What about the other Solo kid, Anakin?