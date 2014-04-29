7 Star Wars Expanded Universe Characters JJ Abrams Should Salvage

With the official cast list for Star Wars Episode VII out for public consumption, the speculation can begin in earnest. Despite recently announcing the Expanded Universe (EU) would be scrapped for Episodes VII-IX, Disney/Lucasfilm left the door open that bits and pieces might be saved from the chopping block. Whether they meant concepts like planets and species and cultures or concrete creations such as beloved characters remains to be seen. But if JJ Abrams is sifting through the rubble left by the EU reboot wrecking ball, here are few choice pieces worth taking home to use later.