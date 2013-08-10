‘Star Wars’ fans voice displeasure at news-free D23 presentation

The big “Star Wars” news out of Disney’s D23 live-action presentation today was that there’s no new “Star Wars” news, causing some attendees to voice their disappointment.

While many fans expected at least a few tidbits of news about the far-off sequel, there was nothing new revealed. No casting announcements. No logo. No clues about the story or characters. No news.

Instead, Walt Disney Studios chief Alan Horn reiterated that “Episode VII” will be in theaters in May of 2015, and that J.J. Abrams will be in the director’s chair, contrary to some recent online rumors to the contrary.

Horn also talked up the legacy of the series, and reminded fans that the upcoming trilogy won’t be the end of the long-running space saga. Disney is still planning to release a number of spinoff and standalone films, with input from “Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi” writer Lawrence Kasdan.