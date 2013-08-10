‘Star Wars’ fans voice displeasure at news-free D23 presentation

The big “Star Wars” news out of Disney’s D23 live-action presentation today was that there’s no new “Star Wars” news, causing some attendees to voice their disappointment.
While many fans expected at least a few tidbits of news about the far-off sequel, there was nothing new revealed.
No casting announcements. No logo. No clues about the story or characters. No news.
Instead, Walt Disney Studios chief Alan Horn reiterated that “Episode VII” will be in theaters in May of 2015, and that J.J. Abrams will be in the director’s chair, contrary to some recent online rumors to the contrary.
Horn also talked up the legacy of the series, and reminded fans that the upcoming trilogy won’t be the end of the long-running space saga. Disney is still planning to release a number of spinoff and standalone films, with input from “Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi” writer Lawrence Kasdan.
Horn then noted that he wished he could give some more info on the highly-anticipated project, but Dark Forces wouldn’t allow him to, just as a slide of Darth Vader appeared behind him on stage to a few strains of John Williams’ ominous Imperial March.
The Sith Lord’s photographic appearance seemed to confuse some fans, who may have been expecting a follow-up. Instead, Horn wrapped it up and moved on to Disney’s other future features, much to the chagrin of the audience, some of whom actually booed.
However, any anger felt by fans hoping to see something new was soon assuaged by the D23’s presentation of the upcoming slate of Marvel Studios films, which included a look at “Thor: The Dark World,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.”
“Star Wars: Episode VII” is aiming for a summer 2015 release.
I can’t believe it. I thought they would give us a title or a release date, but we get nothing?? It would have been easy for them to confirm Ford, Fisher, and Hamill.
it would have been better not to mention Star Wars at all if they were going to do that.i would have booed also
So many “fans” really are entitled brats.
“J.J. Abrams will be in the director’s chair, contrary to some recent online rumors to the contrary.”
I think you just managed to say that Abrams will NOT be directing.
Um, no. That he will be in the director’s chair is contrary to the rumor he won’t. The rumor he won’t is contrary to the announcement he will. Hence, that he will be in the director’s chair is contrary to the contrary recent online rumors he won’t. Otherwise you can just cancel out the two contraries and what you’re left with is “J.J. Abrams will be in the director’s chair”. Any clearer now?
This D23 seems to be a bit of a bust eh? All the Marvel presentations were just the same footage shown at Comic-Con and they had a real opportunity here with ‘Star Wars’ but failed to seize it. Too bad.