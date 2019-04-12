LUCASFILM

The big Disney+ news may have been about all the Marvel series that are headed for the yet-to-launch streaming platform, but Star Wars fans weren’t left in the lurch when it comes to details, either.

The galaxy far, far away is also part of Disney, and it will also have a significant bit of source material available for streaming. We already know a good deal about some new projects, namely The Mandalorian. And as it turns out, the movies that launched a thousand flame wars online will be available for streaming as well.

At Disney’s investor day, Lucasfilm chief Kathy Kennedy confirmed that Disney+ will house the trilogies as well as the one-off films that currently occupy the cinematic canon. According to Deadline, the service expects to have all the Star Wars movies within the first year that Disney+ exists.