‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ Will Let Visitors Meet Kylo Ren

The Star Wars theme park — aka Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — doesn’t open in Disney World and Disneyland until next summer, but the advertising team has been parceling out intel in an attempt to excite a world that wasn’t too excited about last summer’s Solo: A Star Wars Story. Their latest gambit: Telling everyone they have a chance to meet their favorite aggro emo dude, Kylo Ren.

No, Adam Driver won’t be cloned and permanently installed in the planet’s most expensive two theme parks. It will presumably be some local kid trying to save for college, hiding behind a mask Ren destroyed in a fit of anger early on into The Last Jedi, all while Driver is probably off working with one of the world’s finest filmmakers, like Martin Scorsese, Jim Jarmusch or Spike Lee.

Ren is what top brass hope is a big draw for Edge’s pièce de resistance: an attraction called “Rise of the Resistance,” which puts visitors inside a destroyer populated by First Order goons about to be attacked by the good guy resistance. A video tease about it dropped back in November, and in a new one dropped yesterday (above) you get to see how plebeians fit into the whole shebang.