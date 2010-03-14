‘Star Wars” Jango Fett will play key role in ‘Green Lantern’

The origin of the big screen “Green Lantern” is charging up. The Martin Campbell directed adaptation of the classic DC Comics character already has a Hal Jordan (Ryan Reynolds), a super powered adversary in Sinestro (Mark Strong), a love interest (Blake Lively), an evil super scientist Hector Hammond (Peter Sarsgaard) and now an Abin Sur, the alien who hands his Green Lantern Corps ring over to Jordan.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Temuera Morrison has joined the cast as Sur. Morrison is best known for playing Jango Fett in the last two “Star Wars” films but has also appeared in films such as “Once Were Warriors,” “Speed 2: Cruise Control,” “Vertical Limit” and, most recently, “Couples Retreat.” It’s unclear how closely Sur’s character will be to his comic origins.

The filmmakers have also cast New Zealand filmmaker Taiki Waititi in a previously unrevealed role as Jordan’s best friend. Waititi is best known for directing the indies “Eagle vs. Shark,” “Boy” and episodes of the HBO series “Flight of the Conchords.”

Production on “Lantern” is expected to begin this spring in time for a June 17, 2011 release.