‘Star Wars” Jango Fett will play key role in ‘Green Lantern’

The origin of the big screen “Green Lantern” is charging up. The Martin Campbell directed adaptation of the classic DC Comics character already has a Hal Jordan (Ryan Reynolds), a super powered adversary in Sinestro (Mark Strong), a love interest (Blake Lively), an evil super scientist Hector Hammond (Peter Sarsgaard) and now an Abin Sur, the alien who hands his Green Lantern Corps ring over to Jordan.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Temuera Morrison has joined the cast as Sur. Morrison is best known for playing Jango Fett in the last two “Star Wars” films but has also appeared in films such as “Once Were Warriors,” “Speed 2: Cruise Control,” “Vertical Limit” and, most recently, “Couples Retreat.” It’s unclear how closely Sur’s character will be to his comic origins.
The filmmakers have also cast New Zealand filmmaker Taiki Waititi in a previously unrevealed role as Jordan’s best friend. Waititi is best known for directing the indies “Eagle vs. Shark,” “Boy” and episodes of the HBO series “Flight of the Conchords.”
Production on “Lantern” is expected to begin this spring in time for a June 17, 2011 release.
…um, isn’t the movie in production, right now?…Drew? I know that when I saw a shaven-headed Peter Sarsgaard at the awards shows, that told me all I needed to know about whether he would be appearing in full craniac glory in the movie, something which has been an amusing subject of conjecture…
They appear to be in pre-production, but I don’t believe they have actually started shooting yet.
I REALLY hope that little bit of early 60’s racism isn’t allowed in the film and they call him Tom, you know, as opposed to Pie Face.
Otherwise, everything seems to be on the up and up with Green Lantern, and the greatest of all DC superheroes is FINALLY getting his due (even if I prefer Jamie Bamber as Jordan… Reynolds would have made an excellent Wally West).
Now we’ve got veterans from both Speed 2: Cruise Control AND Eagle vs Shark? Could this get any better? I mean honestly.