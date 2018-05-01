‘Star Wars’ Passes The Lightsaber To ‘Avengers’ For Shattering Its Box-Office Record

#Avengers #Marvel
News Editor
05.01.18

Marvel

Like other recent Marvel movies, Avengers: Infinity War will likely dominate the box office for weeks to come after crushing multiple records — including the opening weekend record ($257.70 million) previously set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($247.96 million) in December 2015. One might imagine that the news arrived as a blow to a few egos in a galaxy far, far away, but that isn’t the case. At least, not outwardly, and in the game of healthy competition, Lucasfilm has now duly passed the baton to Marvel.

That is, Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber has been passed to Iron Man’s gauntlet. In doing so, the Star Wars Twitter account, on behalf of Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, extended a congratulatory tweet to the Avengers for Hulk-busting the opening weekend record.

While this new opening weekend record will be broken anytime soon — indeed, it might be a full year before that happens by the hands of the next Avengers movie — Lucasfilm also has plenty of coin to look forward to in the near future with the May 25 release of Solo: A Star Wars Story, which should fare exceedingly well, regardless of landing in theaters a mere week after 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool 2. Yet the real winners here are fans, who remain emotionally invested enough to keep watching these franchises until the end.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Avengers#Marvel
TAGSAVENGERSInfinity WarLucasfilmMarvel

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 23 hours ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 1 day ago 3 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 1 day ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 1 day ago 3 Comments
Crate-Digging: Feverbones, TVRQUOISE, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: Feverbones, TVRQUOISE, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.18 1 day ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP