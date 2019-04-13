‘Star Wars’ Movies Are Taking A Hiatus After ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

04.13.19 2 hours ago

LUCASFILM

Star Wars has dominated entertainment news of late, from official word that the movies will be hitting the forthcoming Disney+ streaming service to the multi-day Star Wars Celebration, which boasted, among other goodies, a teaser for December’s Episode IX, which we learned was subtitled The Rise of Skywalker. There’s also been major revelations about Galaxy’s Edge, the theme park wing opening at both Disneyland and Disney World.

So we might as well get some perhaps bad news out of the way while we’re at it: After the next film, you won’t be getting a Star Wars movie for a bit. The news was dropped on EW, courtesy of Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

“We’re going to take a hiatus for a couple of years,” Kennedy told the publication. “And we’re taking the time to really look at where this is going from the standpoint of a saga.”

That doesn’t mean there won’t be any Star Wars content. Kennedy informed EW they would, for one thing, turn a lot of attention to Disney+ streaming shows, including the already-filming, Jon Favreau-spearheaded The Mandalorian and a series Diego Luna’s Rogue One rogue Cassian Andor. Meanwhile they’ll be taking the time to map out what kind of Star Wars cinema they’ll be gifting fans.

“We’re not just looking at what the next three movies might be, or talking about this in terms of a trilogy,” Kennedy added. “We’re looking at: What is the next decade of storytelling?”

