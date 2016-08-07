‘Star Wars’ prequel actor confirms surprise cameo in ‘Rogue One’

We've been so focused on whether or not some other Star Wars prequel actors would make a return to the franchise in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story or the new trilogy we never even considered this character would come back.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story spoilers? I guess? If you were trying to go in fresh.

The prequel actor returning is none other than Jimmy Smits, a.k.a. Princess Leia's adoptive father Bail Organa!

Visiting The Talk recently, the actor confirmed his involvement in the Gareth Edwards film but tried to keep fan expectations low. “No! No!” he first tried to reply when asked about it. “People got nothing better to do then to look at these little things? There”s stuff going on in the world!”

He finally added, “Can you say the word ‘cameo”? Can you say the words ‘small part”?”

Apparently Smits was already included in that Star Wars Celebration reel recently published, we just didn't notice. Because his face was mostly behind a camera. Here's a still of him chatting with Mon Mothma.

Rogue One takes place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope and therefore Bail is still alive. The character has also appeared in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars (voiced by Phil LaMarr) and will be joined in Rogue One by another character from that series, Saw Gerrera played by Forest Whitaker. From the reel and what he said it looks like he'll just be popping into Mon's war room for a bit but we shall see…

Fans will want to keep a close eye on the Olympics this Thursday as the Star Wars official Twitter account revealed a new Rogue One trailer would be airing.

See the premiere of the new #RogueOne trailer during Olympic coverage this Thursday. pic.twitter.com/xkQIIvoYu3 – Star Wars (@starwars) August 7, 2016

