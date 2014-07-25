‘Star Wars: Rebels’ unveils action-packed clips at Comic Con

“Star Wars: Rebels” is getting ready for take off, and two new clips were unveiled at Comic Con yesterday.

Disney XD's upcoming CG animated series takes place between Episodes III and IV, and features a new band of rebel heroes in the fight against the Empire.

Loner Jedi Kanan and his Padawn Ezra team with female Mandalorian Sabine Wren (in a stylish pink Boba Fett helmet) and Zeb, the muscle of their little motley crew.

Amongst all the Imperials they face is the show's apparent main baddie — the Inquisitor, an Imperial henchman hunting down the last remaining Jedi Knights.

The first clip show off his double-edged lightsaber that would turn Darth Maul green with envy.

In the second clip, Ezra and Zeb have a hard time trying to fly an out-of-control TIE fighter.

Finally, this 2 minute+ trailer offers a look at all the relentless action to come. R2-D2 and C-3PO even make an appearance. It should be enough to tide you over until J.J. Abrams' “Star Wars Episode VII” hits theaters in late 2015.

Freddie Prinze Jr., Taylor Gray, Vanessa Marshall, David Oyelowo and Steven Jay Blum provide the voices.

“Star Wars: Rebels” will premiere in October.