The ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Cast Reacts To Rey’s Shocking Turn In New Footage

08.26.19 4 hours ago

lucasfilm

The most surprising reveal in the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker “D23 Special Look” wasn’t C-3PO’s red eyes or that the footage the editor picked from The Phantom Menace didn’t involve Watto — it’s Rey, clad in a dark hood and wielding a red two-bladed lightsaber, looking Sith-y. Is Rey turning to the dark side? Or is it a vision, or maybe a classic bit of misdirection from director J.J. “Mystery Box” Adams? To paraphrase a famous line from that *other* science-fiction franchise, speculation is futile, but it’s still fun, even for the cast.

While appearing at D23, John Boyega (Finn) was asked about his reaction to Rey’s reveal. “That’s the first time I’ve seen her like that and I was actually supposed to come on set while she was dressed like that and I didn’t get a chance,” he said. “So I’m seeing it for the first time, just with the full look. She looks very evil. It’s a mad plot point for the movie… Bringing out all the cards on this one.” Ian McDiarmid (Palpatine) added, “What, of course, is fascinating for all of us is when we see a teaser trailer like today, it doesn’t look like that when we are on the set. So we’re all going, wow, look what they did to that shot!”

Billy Dee Williams (Lando) kept it brief: “Spectacular. Epic.” As for Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, she responded the way the rest of the internet did:

Same.

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSStar WarsStar Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
