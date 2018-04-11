‘Star Wars’ Snuck A Bounty Hunter From ‘Rogue One’ Into ‘Solo’

#Star Wars
04.10.18 54 mins ago

Disney/Lucasfilm

Star Wars has a long history of giving background bounty hunters important lore to flesh out their characters. Boba Fett had just a few lines and maybe four minutes of screen time in Empire Strikes Back, and now he’s one of the most beloved characters in the galaxy far, far away. Whether it’s Disney trying to repeat that unexpected success or the Star Wars galaxy simply echoing its history as Lucas supposedly intended, the bounty hunter Tam Posla is in Solo: A Star Wars Story after making his first appearance in Rogue One, and he has ties to A New Hope.

This comes from ScreenRant, who noticed that the bounty hunter, like all bounty hunters in the Star Wars universe, was clearly wearing the same outfit for years. Here he is, possibly smelly in the background of the new Solo trailer:

Disney/Lucasfilm

And this is him in Rogue One, he was also walking around Jedha as Cassian Andor and Jyn Erso searched for Saw Gerrera.

Disney/Lucasfilm

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSStar Wars

