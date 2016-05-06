Star Wars: The Force Awakens This Amazing Little Kid

We all love a good Star Wars: The Force Awakens play on words. See below for one of my personal favorites, which also represents each and every morning of my life…

This dad took the idea to a whole new level by waking his two-year-old up dressed as Darth Vader. He also, understandably, got his wife's permission in writing.

Take a look to see how that plays out for him below…

Let's all take a moment to applaud that little boy's TOTAL LACK OF HESITATION to pick up his lightsaber two seconds after waking, and the dad's commitment to make life fun for his boy.

What would YOU do if Vader woke you up in the morning?