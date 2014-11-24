‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ trailer: J.J. Abrams offers a big reveal

Start playing that classic John Williams score, “Star Wars” is coming.

Okay, fine, you knew that already and you also already knew when “Episode VII,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is due to hit theaters (December 18, 2015). But, now, we know when the trailer is going to arrive and maybe even where.

According to a tweet from director JJ Abrams and Bad Robot, we only have to wait until this Friday until we get the first glimpse of what he has been working on. Sadly, it really will only be a glimpse as the trailer is a 88 mere seconds long.

For a while, Regal Cinemas reportedly offered up a list of the theaters where they'll be showing that trailer, but they may have let the cat out of the bag too soon. The page in question now merely says to “check back soon for a list of participating Regal Cinemas locations!!!” As you can tell, with the use of three exclamation points, even Regal is excited.

For those interested, should that rumored list of locations be accurate, Polygon offers them as follows:

California

Irvine Edwards Irvine Spectrum 22 & IMAX

San Diego Edwards Mira Mesa Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX

Georgia

Atlanta Regal Atlantic Station Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX

Illinois

Chicago Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX

New York

New York Regal Union Square Stadium 14

Pennsylvania

Warrington Regal Warrington Crossing Stadium 22 & IMAX

Tennessee

Knoxville Regal Pinnacle Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX

Texas

Houston Edwards Houston Marq'E Stadium 23 IMAX & RPX

Washington State

Seattle Regal Thornton Place Stadium 14 & IMAX

Tell us, will you skip Black Friday shopping to check out “The Force Awakens” trailer?