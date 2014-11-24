‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ trailer: J.J. Abrams offers a big reveal

Start playing that classic John Williams score, “Star Wars” is coming.
Okay, fine, you knew that already and you also already knew when “Episode VII,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is due to hit theaters (December 18, 2015). But, now, we know when the trailer is going to arrive and maybe even where.
According to a tweet from director JJ Abrams and Bad Robot, we only have to wait until this Friday until we get the first glimpse of what he has been working on. Sadly, it really will only be a glimpse as the trailer is a 88 mere seconds long.
THANKSGIVING pic.twitter.com/46811BgWiF
– Bad Robot (@bad_robot) November 24, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
For a while, Regal Cinemas reportedly offered up a list of the theaters where they'll be showing that trailer, but they may have let the cat out of the bag too soon. The page in question now merely says to “check back soon for a list of participating Regal Cinemas locations!!!” As you can tell, with the use of three exclamation points, even Regal is excited.
For those interested, should that rumored list of locations be accurate, Polygon offers them as follows:
California
Irvine Edwards Irvine Spectrum 22 & IMAX
San Diego Edwards Mira Mesa Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX
Georgia
Atlanta Regal Atlantic Station Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX
Illinois
Chicago Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX
New York
New York Regal Union Square Stadium 14
Pennsylvania
Warrington Regal Warrington Crossing Stadium 22 & IMAX
Tennessee
Knoxville Regal Pinnacle Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX
Texas
Houston Edwards Houston Marq'E Stadium 23 IMAX & RPX
Washington State
Seattle Regal Thornton Place Stadium 14 & IMAX
Tell us, will you skip Black Friday shopping to check out “The Force Awakens” trailer?
Join The Discussion: Log In With