Disney/Lucasfilm

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Last Jedi

There have been plenty of “mindblowing” details and revelations shared about the Star Wars saga since the arrival of The Last Jedi to close out 2017. The real world reaction to the film can’t stop folks from combing through to discover the connections to the older films, especially when the actors that made the series a success start to leave it all behind. A recent tweet by writer JM McNab and shared by Insider shines some spotlight on one particular moment from the film and how it ties into the beginnings of the Luke Skywalker’s adventure.

As you can see in the tweet, McNab points out that Luke Skywalker’s story began with Leia Organa reaching out for help via a projection. It ends in a similar fashion as you can see in the tweet below: