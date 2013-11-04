‘Star Wars’ trailer + ‘Star Wars’ blooper reel = ‘Star Wars: Derp Edition’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Several weeks ago, Lucasfilm released the very first trailer for the original “Star Wars” to YouTube, evoking fond childhood memories for internet fanboys all across the globe. Only a short time later, a “Star Wars” blooper reel also hit the video sharing site, giving the public a charming look at a variety of line flubs, Stormtrooper costume gaffes and general silliness on the set of the George Lucas sci-fi classic. Now, the folks over at Slacktory have edited the two videos together to create something even better: “Star Wars: Derp Edition.” I don’t know about you, but I could watch Harrison Ford eating his microphone all day.

