George Lucas’ Scrapped ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Idea Leans Heavily On The Prequels

#J.J. Abrams #Star Wars
06.13.18 2 hours ago 5 Comments

LUCASFILM

Nearly everything we know about what George Lucas had planned for a third Star Wars trilogy (a.k.a. Episode VII, Episode VIII, and Episode IX) has come from second-hand sources. The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams revealed that Disney wanted “to start from scratch and tell a story that was the continuum.” Also, in The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we learned that in Lucas’ vision, Luke would have required a more significant role in The Force Awakens, one that would’ve seen would’ve seen him train a “new disciple named Kira (later renamed Rey).” Mark Hamill also divulged that in the “vastly different” outline for the trilogy, “George didn’t kill Luke until the end of [Episode IX], after he trained Leia.”

Lucas has been reluctant to reveal anything about Star Wars since the Disney merger, minus some unfortunate phrasing, but he gave a hint of where he was heading in the companion book to James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction TV show.

“[The next three Star Wars films] were going to get into a microbiotic world. There’s this world of creatures that operate differently than we do. I call them the Whills. And the Whills are the ones who actually control the universe. They feed off the Force… If I’d held onto the company I could have done it, and then it would have been done. Of course, a lot of the fans would have hated it, just like they did Phantom Menace and everything, but at least the whole story from beginning to end would be told.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#J.J. Abrams#Star Wars
TAGSGeorge LucasJ.J. AbramsStar Warsthe phantom menace

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP