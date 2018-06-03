Disney

WARNING: Spoilers for Solo: A Star Wars Story shall be found below.

Although Solo: A Star Wars Story is suffering during its second weekend at the box office, Disney is keeping some dreams alive for those fans who already turned out for the show and are hashing out theories. One of them concerns the Millennium Falcon, which belonged to Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) by the end of the film. Yet before the exchange of hands took place, the pansexual Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) uploaded the L3-37’s droid’s navigational data and began referring to the ship as “her.”

Many Star Wars fans took this to mean that the consciousness of Lando’s beloved, the tragically killed droid, now inhabited the vessel. The assumption, of course, was never fully confirmed within the film, and a little seed of doubt could be planted with the realization that maritime tradition dictates that ships are referred to as female. However, the Star Wars Twitter account is now having some fun by (probably) confirming the fan theory while referring to the ship as the “MilL3nnium Falcon” with a #ThrowbackThursday hashtag.

Yup, that’s C-3PO uttering the famous line from the Empire Strikes Back: “I don’t know where your ship learned to communicate, but it has the most peculiar dialect.” If Star Wars‘ social media team is actually confirming this theory, that’s some clever back engineering to suggest that C-3PO was conversing with the consciousness of the fallen droid, who was never mentioned during Episodes IV through VI. Yet in the below fan interaction, the confirmation only grows clearer.