‘Stargate’ writers will adapt ‘Dark Matter’ comic for Syfy

and 10.15.14 4 years ago
(CBR) TVLine has reported that Syfy has added “Dark Matter,” a drama series based on the Dark Horse Comics limited series of the same name, to their 2015 schedule.

The series was created by Joseph Mallozzi and Paul Mullie, a pair of writers and producers that have been associated with the “Stargate” franchise through it's evolution from “SG-1” to “Universe.” The duo will reportedly helm the thirteen episodes ordered by Syfy.

The comic series, originally published in early 2012, tracks the advetures of a starship crew that wakes up from stasis with no clue as to who they are or what their mission is.

The series featured art from Garry Brown and colors from Ryan Hill.

“'Dark Matter' is a refreshing and entertaining space opera that blends an intriguing premise with fast-paced suspense,” Syfy programming SVP Chris Regina told TVLine. “It will be a terrific addition to our primetime schedule next year.”

The project will be produced by Prodigy Pictures — with Jay Firestone and Vanessa Piazza also serving as executive producers — and distributed internationally by Endemol.

