Starz’s ‘Outlander’ sets Friday Comic-Con panel

This year, Comic-Con attendees will be able to travel back in time to 18th Century Scotland, thanks to “Outlander.”

The upcoming Starz series will be touted at a panel on Friday, July 25th at 2:15pm in room 6A at the San Diego Comic Con.

The panel's members have yet to be announced, but will likely include cast members and executive producer Ronald D. Moore (the “Battlestar Galactica” reboot), who's no stranger to Comic-Con.



The historical sci-fi romance “Outlander” finds WWII nurse Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) being mysteriously whisked back in time to to 1743, where she is forced to marry a young Scottish warrior named Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

The series is based on Diana Gabaldon's bestselling novel series.



“Outlander” premieres on Saturday, August 9 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on STARZ.