Starz announces ‘Boss’ season two premiere date

Starz has announced that the Kelsey Grammer drama “Boss” will return for a second season on Friday, August 17 at 10 p.m.

Starz CEO Chris Albrecht ordered the second season before the series had even premiered, and despite low ratings, Albrecht said he had no regrets about the decision. (He since made the same decision about “Magic City.”)

Grammer will return in his role as Tom Kane, the corrupt mayor of Chicago trying to hide an illness that’s slowly shutting down his mind and body. New additions to the season two cast include Tip Harris, better known as rapper T.I., as a former gangbanger with political ambitions; Sanaa Lathan as the chief of staff to one of Kane’s biggest rivals; and Jonathan Groff as an ambitious new Kane advisor.

Veteran drama producer Dee Johnson (“ER,” “The Good Wife”) has joined the series to help run it with creator Farhad Safinia.