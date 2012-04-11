Starz announces ‘Boss’ season two premiere date

Senior Television Writer
04.11.12 2 Comments

Starz has announced that the Kelsey Grammer drama “Boss” will return for a second season on Friday, August 17 at 10 p.m.

Starz CEO Chris Albrecht ordered the second season before the series had even premiered, and despite low ratings, Albrecht said he had no regrets about the decision. (He since made the same decision about “Magic City.”) 

Grammer will return in his role as Tom Kane, the corrupt mayor of Chicago trying to hide an illness that’s slowly shutting down his mind and body. New additions to the season two cast include Tip Harris, better known as rapper T.I., as a former gangbanger with political ambitions; Sanaa Lathan as the chief of staff to one of Kane’s biggest rivals; and Jonathan Groff as an ambitious new Kane advisor.

Veteran drama producer Dee Johnson (“ER,” “The Good Wife”) has joined the series to help run it with creator Farhad Safinia.

Around The Web

TAGSBOSSKelsey Grammer

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP