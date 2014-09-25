Starz announces return date for ‘Outlander’ prior to mid-season finale

The new Starz series “Outlander” is set to end its half-season this Saturday night, and now we know just how long it will be until it returns. The network announced this afternoon that the Ronald D. Moore produced series–which has already been renewed for season two–is going to return on Saturday April 4th.

For those not in the know, “Outlander” is based on the book series by Diana Gabaldon, which currently sports eight titles (and therefore a lot of material to be turned into a TV series). According to Starz, the show, “Follows Claire Randall as she navigates the hidden dangers of 18th century Scotland, an unknown world where her freedom and very life are at risk. When she is forced to marry Jamie Fraser, a chivalrous and romantic young Scottish warrior, a passionate affair is ignited that tears Claire”s heart between two vastly different men in two irreconcilable lives.”

Starz also notes in their press release that 3.8 million Live+3 viewers watched this past week's episode. That is the most viewers the network has had since the fifth episode of “Spartacus: Vengeance” in February 2012.

HitFix's own Donna Dickens offers up weekly recaps of “Outlander,” so you can get ready for the mid-season finale.