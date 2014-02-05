Starz orders ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ from LeBron James and Mike O’Malley

Is there any TV-related phrase more unexpected than “From LeBron James and Mike O’Malley”? Perhaps not.
However, on Wednesday (February 5), Starz gave a series order to a half-hour comedy titled “Survivor’s Remorse” and, indeed, it comes from NBA superstar LeBron James and “Welcome to the Neighborhood” star Mike O’Malley.
The project, which will air its six-episode first season in fall 2014, will also be executive produced by Tom Werner, Maverick Carter and Paul Wachter, but those names are less fun to mention.
The project focuses on basketball star Cam Calloway, who signs a big contract to play for the professional team in Atlanta (apparently not the Hawks) and heads to Georgia with his cousin and confidant.
“Ever since I got cut from the freshman hoop team at Bishop Guertin High School in 1980, I’ve wanted to write about my love and hatred of basketball,” blurbs O”Malley, who has worked as writer and consulting producer on “Shameless” and earned an Emmy nomination for “Glee.” “Starz has given us great freedom to explore an authentic world inspired by Maverick and LeBron. Tom”s legendary TV career and his experiences as a professional sports owner combined with Paul”s wealth of business and entertainment industry relationships have given this team a truly strong foundation to build a successful series.”
It’s unclear if O’Malley will have any sort of on-camera role in the comedy. You may remember that he established his sports credentials as The Rick on ESPN back in the day.
Adds Starz CEO Chris Albrecht, “Mike has infused the world of ‘Survivor”s Remorse” with humor and heart. Along with LeBron, Maverick, Tom and Paul, we feel we really have an all-star team to capture the complexity and comedy inherent to this series.”
“Survivor’s Remorse” will film in Atlanta.
Dan, be honest… is there a more fun career reclamation than what Mike O’Malley’s done in the last 5 years?
I’m not one of those who hated “Yes Dear,” as it was mostly a fun bit of fluff and O’Malley was easily the best part of the show, but his work on Glee and on Justified have proven the man to be a gifted actor.
He has a great way of expressing feeling on that big, open face of his, that sucks you in. Back when Glee was good (the first season, and part of season 2) his Burt was always great to watch and provided perhaps, a certain segment of the audience in and helped change some hearts and minds (I’d like to think so, at least).
If he’s involved in this show, I may have to get Starz to check it out.
Also… if Greg Garcia was employed by “Yes Dear,” could it be all that bad?
I am thrilled Starz cancelled ill-conceived shows with poor writing/acting like Boss with Kelsey Grammar so we can be entertained with the brilliance of LeBron James.
[www.imdb.com] Grace Baine surviving remorse what is she doing for survival is she promoting Lebron’s new show