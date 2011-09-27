Starz renews Kelsey Grammer’s ‘Boss’ weeks before its premiere

Audiences won’t get their first taste of the political drama “Boss” for more than three weeks, but Starz has already ordered up a second helping.

On Tuesday (September 27), the premium cable network renewed “Boss” for a second season, even though the Kelsey Grammer series won’t actually premiere until October 21.

“It”s nice to get this vote of confidence,” states Grammer in the Starz announcement. “Good thinking, I love this show.”

Adding to the vote of confidence is the fact that the second season order is for 10 episodes, while the first season of the Farhad Safinia-created drama was only eight.

“The first time we read Farhad’s script, we knew we had to make ‘Boss,'” states Starz President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Albrecht. “With each episode, the story grew richer, and the cast continued to turn in breakthrough performances. Led by Kelsey and Farhad, this creative team is giving us dramatic storytelling at its very best. For our viewers, we felt it important to start working on the next season as soon as possible.”

“Boss” stars Grammer as Tom Kane, mayor of Chicago. The ensemble also features Connie Nielsen, Jeff Hephner, Kathleen Robertson and Troy Garity.

The pilot was directed by Gus Van Sant.

While the pre-premiere renewal is unusual, it’s far from unprecedented. Starz renewed “Spartacus” for a second season a solid month before “Spartacus: Blood and Sand” premiered.