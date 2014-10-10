Starz renews LeBron James” “Survivor”s Remorse” after 1 episode

Despite only 203,000 viewers watching last week”s series premiere, the pro basketball comedy will be back for a 2nd season.

Kathy Griffin admits she”s had informal talks to replace Joan Rivers on E!”s “Fashion Police”

“I can tell you that I hope they continue the tradition of my good friend and have someone lead the show with a fearless brand of comedy,” she says.

Is this proof Bill Hader will bring back Stefon to “SNL” this weekend?

“Mulaney” star and Stefon co-creator John Mulaney tweeted this morning an image of him Skyping with Hader. Were they hammering out some Stefon lines?

NBC promoting “Marry Me” with a real-life musical proposal

Watch “Bret's Cafe Lip-Dub Proposal.”