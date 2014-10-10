Starz renews LeBron James’ ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ after 1 episode

#Bill Hader
10.10.14 4 years ago

Starz renews LeBron James” “Survivor”s Remorse” after 1 episode
Despite only 203,000 viewers watching last week”s series premiere, the pro basketball comedy will be back for a 2nd season.

Kathy Griffin admits she”s had informal talks to replace Joan Rivers on E!”s “Fashion Police”
“I can tell you that I hope they continue the tradition of my good friend and have someone lead the show with a fearless brand of comedy,” she says.

Is this proof Bill Hader will bring back Stefon to “SNL” this weekend?
“Mulaney” star and Stefon co-creator John Mulaney tweeted this morning an image of him Skyping with Hader. Were they hammering out some Stefon lines?

NBC promoting “Marry Me” with a real-life musical proposal
Watch “Bret's Cafe Lip-Dub Proposal.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bill Hader
TAGSBILL HADERFASHION POLICEKATHY GRIFFINMARRY MEsaturday night liveSTEFONsurvivor's remorse

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP