Starz sets ‘Camelot’ premiere for April

Starz has made plans to transport viewers back to “Camelot” starting in April.

Â

[That assumes that viewers haven’t already been watching Syfy’s “Merlin” and thus require transportation *back* to Camelot.]

Â

The premium cable network announced on Monday (Dec. 20) that “Camelot” will premiere on Friday, April 1 at 10 p.m. ET.Â

Â

The latest retelling of the Arthurian legend features Jamie Campbell Bower (“Twilight Saga: New Moon”) as Arthur, Joseph Fiennes (“FlashForward”) as Merlin, Eva Green as Morgan, Tamsin Egerton as Guinevere, Claire Forlani as Igraine and Peter Mooney as Kay.Â

Â

Starz advises viewers to “Forget everything you think you know… this is the story of Camelot that has never been told before,” which is a pretty audacious claim for a story that has been told as a musical, as an animated movie, as grimy history and in more than a dozen different variably magical incarnations.

Â

An Irish-Canadian co-production from Octagon and Take 5 Productions, “Camelot” was shot on location in Ireland and executive produced along with Ecosse Films and GK-tv.

Â

Starz’s next original production, the prequel miniseries “Spartacus: Gods of the Arena,” premieres on January 21, 2011.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix Â Â Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow HitFix on RSS Facebook Twitter Â

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js