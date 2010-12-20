Starz sets ‘Camelot’ premiere for April

Starz has made plans to transport viewers back to “Camelot” starting in April.
Â
[That assumes that viewers haven’t already been watching Syfy’s “Merlin” and thus require transportation *back* to Camelot.]
Â
The premium cable network announced on Monday (Dec. 20) that “Camelot” will premiere on Friday, April 1 at 10 p.m. ET.Â
Â
The latest retelling of the Arthurian legend features Jamie Campbell Bower (“Twilight Saga: New Moon”) as Arthur, Joseph Fiennes (“FlashForward”) as Merlin, Eva Green as Morgan, Tamsin Egerton as Guinevere, Claire Forlani as Igraine and Peter Mooney as Kay.Â
Â
Starz advises viewers to “Forget everything you think you know… this is the story of Camelot that has never been told before,” which is a pretty audacious claim for a story that has been told as a musical, as an animated movie, as grimy history and in more than a dozen different variably magical incarnations.
Â
An Irish-Canadian co-production from Octagon and Take 5 Productions, “Camelot” was shot on location in Ireland and executive produced along with Ecosse Films and GK-tv.
Â
Starz’s next original production, the prequel miniseries “Spartacus: Gods of the Arena,” premieres on January 21, 2011.
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix
Email Address
Dan,
For 2011, will Starz continue the deal with Netflix where they stream their original programming? That’s how I was able to watch Spartacus, and I was hoping they’d continue doing it next year for the prequel and Camelot.