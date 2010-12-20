Starz sets ‘Camelot’ premiere for April

12.20.10 8 years ago
Starz has made plans to transport viewers back to “Camelot” starting in April.
[That assumes that viewers haven’t already been watching Syfy’s “Merlin” and thus require transportation *back* to Camelot.]
The premium cable network announced on Monday (Dec. 20) that “Camelot” will premiere on Friday, April 1 at 10 p.m. ET.Â 
The latest retelling of the Arthurian legend features Jamie Campbell Bower (“Twilight Saga: New Moon”) as Arthur, Joseph Fiennes (“FlashForward”) as Merlin, Eva Green as Morgan, Tamsin Egerton as Guinevere, Claire Forlani as Igraine and Peter Mooney as Kay.Â 
Starz advises viewers to “Forget everything you think you know… this is the story of Camelot that has never been told before,” which is a pretty audacious claim for a story that has been told as a musical, as an animated movie, as grimy history and in more than a dozen different variably magical incarnations.
An Irish-Canadian co-production from Octagon and Take 5 Productions, “Camelot” was shot on location in Ireland and executive produced along with Ecosse Films and GK-tv.
Starz’s next original production, the prequel miniseries “Spartacus: Gods of the Arena,” premieres on January 21, 2011.

