Starz’s canceled ‘Magic City’ is becoming a movie with Bruce Willis and Bill Murray

10.31.14 4 years ago

Starz”s canceled “Magic City” is becoming a movie with Bruce Willis and Bill Murray
The 1950s Miami-set drama, which ran for two seasons from 2012 to 2013, is set to hit the big screen with stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Danny Huston, Olga Kurylenko and Kelly Lynch, plus Murray and Willis. The film will be written and directed by its creator, Mitch Glazer. Here”s the pitch, according to Deadline: “Miami 1962. Gangsters, hoteliers, spies and socialites win, lose and die beneath the palms. JFK and a mob boss share a mistress in a Collins Avenue penthouse. The CIA secretly arms Cuban freedom fighters and hires the mafia to kill Castro.”

