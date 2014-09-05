Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers talk Captain America’s shield, naturally

(CBR) – “Colbert Report” host Stephen Colbert appeared Tuesday on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” where the conversation quickly turned to the upcoming Marvel variant cover depicting him as the Falcon, and then to what he recalled as “one of my proudest moments”: when he was bequeathed Captain America”s shield in 2007 following the death of Steve Rogers.

“I got a letter – and the shield – I got a letter from Joe Quesada, who”s the head of Marvel Comics, he said, 'We”ve read Cap”s will, and in his will he said there”s only one person patriotic enough to wield the solid vibranium shield, and it was you, Stephen Colbert.' And my wife, who knows nothing from Marvel – she grew up playing with, you know, paper dolls, that sort of thing – she read the letter and wept with pride for me. And she said, 'I don”t know why I”m so proud of you.'”

Watch the clip below. The Captain America discussion begins at the 2:20 mark.

(via Screen Crush)