Stephen Colbert Breaks the Bad News to Jon Stewart

#David Letterman #Jon Stewart #Stephen Colbert
04.24.14 4 years ago

Stephen Colbert ambushed a perfectly lovely “Daily Show” episode with a message for Jon Stewart: That confirmed news story about Stephen Colbert leaving “The Colbert Report” to fill the confirmed empty slot in CBS' late night schedule after Letterman leaves? Is confirmed. Watch Stewart and “Stephen Colbert” enjoy some fun, even heartfelt badinage about their history together. 

TOPICS#David Letterman#Jon Stewart#Stephen Colbert
TAGScolbert reportdaily showdavid lettermanJON STEWARTSTEPHEN COLBERT

